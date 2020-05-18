Zack Snyder To Do Man of Steel Watch Party

✖

Man of Steel remains the most controversial of all the Superman movies ever release. Zack Snyder's 2013 Superman reboot took the bold approach of trying to update the character and his origin for modern times; however, the film wound up alienating as many longtime Superman fans as it won over. That divisiveness didn't get any better when Snyder released the Man of Steel sequel, Batman v Superman. Well, they say time heals all wounds, but that's not proven to be true, but Zack Snyder will spin the wheel again with the announcement that he's hosting a Man of Steel Watch Party!

Zack Snyder posted the Man of Steel Watch Party announcement over on his Vero page:

"Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer a few after. #onmyworlditmeanshope #manofsteel #superman"

The filmmaker has been keeping his DC fans entertained for years now, using platforms like Vero to post images and videos providing exclusive insight and behind-the-scenes looks into the DC Snyderverse. That's been especially important for the Justice League movie, which has split the fandom even more than Man of Steel.

In fact, as of writing this 2.5 years after Justice League's release in theaters, the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" fan movement is as strong and persistent as ever - thanks in large part to Snyder fueling the fire, through his postings are events like these Watch Parties. He already held one for Batman v Superman, and it turned up a treasure-trove of fun and interesting new insights about the film, and Snyder's planned Justice League trilogy. That event led fans to wonder if Zack Snyder will release the Snyder Cut himself as a viewing party. It hasn't happened yet - but crazier things definitely have happened in 2020...

...Like maybe Snyder knows something about what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman?

Man of Steel Synopsis: "Kal-El, son of Jor-El and Lara, is sent to Earth after his home planet Krypton leads to a complete incineration. Now taking the name "Clark Kent", he then discovers his true persona when he is guided to become Superman: A hero committed to protect Earth's fate and the harm that threatens it. However, General Zod, a citizen of Krypton and its military leader looks at Earth's fate differently and decides to use it with a sacrifice for all humans. Superman, with the help of present military and news reporter Lois Lane makes an alliance together to stop Zod from obliterating human existence."

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel Watch Party will be held on Vero on Wednesday, May 20th at 8 a.m. PST.

