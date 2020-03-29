Justice League: Could Batman v. Superman Watch Party Mean Snyder Cut Release Is on the Way?

In a world quarantined by the expanding coronavirus pandemic that’s seen virtually all theaters close, fans have had to come up with interesting ways to consume their usual content. Saturday evening, that all led Zack Snyder to revealthat he plans on hosting a watch party with fans of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice later this weekend. With a Batman v. Superman watch party on the way, we’ve got to ask, and bear with us here, but…could the fabled Justice League Snyder Cut be on its way to on-demand soon after? Bust out your tinfoil hats and join us on this wacky adventure into the unknown as we assess the unexpected and try connecting threads that don’t — and likely will never — exist.

Despite Warner Brothers reportedly having no plans on releasing the Snyder Cut, the status quo has changed as the world of cinema has been thrust into an unprecedented time. That’s a major reason why maybe an executive or two at Warner Brothers would like to scrape together a little extra dough to help the cash flow. Even if it was unfinished, plenty of Justice League fans would be willing to throw some cash at the Snyder Cut — a quick look at the #SnyderCut hashtag on Twitter will confirm that. Even if we’re conservative with estimates, an unfinished Snyder Cut digital release would still net millions for Warner Brothers.

But as stated, we’re living in unprecedented times and now, there’s at least some precedent for studios taking drastic measures in a time when theaters are closed. Shortly after massive theater chains like AMC announced they’d be closing down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hollywood studios scurried to think of ideas on how to get their films in front of the masses; after all, a handful of tentpole flicks had to delay their release dates, including Marvel’s Black Widow and DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Universal was the first of the major studios to upset the status quo. Immediately after theaters started closing, the studio announced it would be releasing features like The Invisible Man and The Hunt just days after they had initially hit theaters. Movies like Trolls World Tour would be added to on-demand services the day it was initially supposed to hit cinemas.

Sure, there’s always the opportunity Snyder’s Batman v. Superman is exactly what it seems and it’s just a watch party during the week of its fourth anniversary; or maybe…just maybe…Warner Brothers is testing the waters for a something much, much more ground-breaking.

