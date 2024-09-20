Zack Snyder Reveals Which of His Comic Book Movies He's the Most Proud Of

Zack Snyder's latest project Twilight of the Gods just made its grand debut on Netflix, delivering an action-packed journey through Norse Mythology. While this latest project isn't in the comic toyboxes of past films, those projects will always be close to his heart. In a new interview with ComicBook, Snyder was asked which of those comic book movies he's the most proud of, and the comic book movie that has that prestigious title is none other than Watchmen.

The Most Satisfying Adaptation

"Well, weirdly, I kind of look at it in two ways. Like one I think, of course, Man of Steel, BvS, Justice League, is its own thing.... I don't know necessarily, whether it's a comic book movie in the classic sense, for me. But I can understand how people would say that because those are comic book characters and whatever, but, that's just based on ideas that I had about comic book characters," Snyder said.



"I would have to say Watchmen, probably for me, just like the process of adaptation from comic book to movie design, all the things as we went from comic books to movie," Snyder said. "I think Watchmen is like the cleanest, and kind of most satisfying, transition to adapted material."

Nolan Seal of Approval

Snyder's Watchmen was released in 2009 and was Snyder's second time adapting one of DC's properties to the big screen. His first was 300, which became a massive hit, and though Watchmen wasn't the financial success that 300 was, it introduced a new generation of fans to the iconic story and world of the Alan Moore classic.



In an interview with THR, Dark Knight and Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan revealed that he feels Watchmen was ahead of its time, and thinks things may have been different if it had been released after films like Avengers. "I've always believed Watchmen was ahead of its time," Nolan said. "The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn't yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers."

Snyder jumps to the world of Norse Mythology with Twilight of the Gods, and you can jump in with the series now, which is streaming on Netflix.



