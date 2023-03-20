Zack Snyder Teases Netflix Anime Twilight of the Gods: “It’s Looking Amazing”

Zack Snyder’s Norse mythology-inspired anime, Twilight of the Gods, was officially announced by Netflix back in June 2021 when the project’s voice cast was announced as part of the streamer’s Geeked Week that year and while there haven’t been too many updates about the project since, it sounds like the project is coming along well. Speaking with The Nerd Queens in a recent interview, Snyder revealed that the project “looks amazing” and that not only does he work on it every day, but he’s very excited about it as well.

“[It] has been forging ahead incredibly well and it’s looking amazing,” Snyder said. “I’m really excited about it. I work on it every day and it’s cool, so that I’m very excited [bout] and it’s coming.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update on Twilight of the Gods is a bit better than the update on Snyder’s other anime project, the Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Snyder revealed that while the project is still alive at Netflix, it has hit a bit of a stall.

“I will say that there’s been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated thing,” he said. “For technical reasons, it went off the rail a little bit.”

What is Twilight of the Gods about?

At this point, we don’t know very much about Twilight of the Gods, but we do know the cast that was announced back in June 2001. John Noble will play Odin, Paterson Joseph will play Loki, Corey Still will play Hrafnkel, Jamie Chung will play Hel, Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari, Lauren Cohan will play Inge, Peter Stormare will play Ulfr, Pilou Asbæk will play Thor, Rahul Kohli will play Egill, and Stuart Martin will play Leif. At this point, we don’t yet have a release date for Twilight of the Gods.

What is Zack Snyder’s next movie?

Snyder’s next movie is the upcoming Rebel Moon. The sci-fi epic, which is actually a two-film project, is expected to debut on Netflix in December. Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The ensemble cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out… I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

Are you looking forward to Twilight of the Gods? What do you think of Snyder’s latest update about the project? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.