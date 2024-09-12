Zack Snyder's Twilight of Gods Drops Bloody New Trailer: Watch

Legendary director Zack Snyder has found a home on Netflix, previously working on projects such as Army of The Dead and Rebel Moon. In the streaming service's future, the creator is diving into the animation world that will focus on a new take on Norse mythology. Twilight of The Gods will see the likes of Thor, Odin, Loki, and many other Asgardians taking on a far bloodier journey than what many had seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Landing on Netflix on September 19th, the series has released a brutal new trailer to get fans prepared for the bloodshed of the gods and those unfortunate enough to be in their way.

If you need more of a refresher on what this new animated series will entail, the upcoming animated series will follow the story of Sigrid, a female warrior in the age of Vikings. In her journeys across the ice-covered landscape, she falls in love with a king named Leif but unfortunately in doing so, leads herself down a path that warrants the anger of the gods. Rather than being a superhero this time around, Thor takes something precious from Sigrid, setting off a quest for revenge that sees the female warrior battling the Asgardians themselves.

Twilight Of The Gods' New Bloody Trailer

If you're wondering which voice actors will bring the gods and their victims to life in Twilight of The Gods, Netflix has revealed the animated show's cast. Twilight of The Gods confirms that John Noble will play Odin, Paterson Joseph will play Loki, Corey Still will play Hrafnkel, Jamie Chung will play Hel, Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari, Lauren Cohan will play Inge, Peter Stormare will play Ulfr, Pilou Asbæk will play Thor, Rahul Kohli will play Egill, and Stuart Martin will play Leif. As is seen in the trailer below, the voice actors have their work cut for them.

Norse Mythology's New Look

Thanks to the very long history of Norse mythology, any studio and/or creator can forge their own versions of Thor and his fellow Asgardians. While the MCU's take on Asgard is perhaps the most popular in the public zeitgeist, but the original story of the gods is one that might lean further into Snyder's new take. Thor, the God of Thunder, wasn't exactly the hero that Chris Hemsworth came to portray when he joined the Avengers but was rather a braggart who wasn't preoccupied with humanity. Odin's son was typically looking for a drink and a fight as he explored MIdgar in the original depictions of the Thunder God.

Zack Snyder's Past And Future on Netflix

Zack Snyder recently released two films that arrived in the form of Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. As it stands, a third film in the series hasn't been confirmed. While Snyder also created a universe for Army of The Dead, featuring a prequel story bereft of zombies in Army of Thieves, a previously planned animated project in this world was scrapped. As of the writing of this article, Twilight of The Gods hasn't been confirmed for a second season, leaving many to wonder if this eight-episode series will be a "one and done" or if the Norse gods might make a return in the future.

