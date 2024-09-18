Twilight of the Gods Clip Brings Zack Snyder's Norse Gods to Life: Watch

Zack Snyder has had quite the partnership with Netflix in recent years, creating some major properties for the streaming service. The director of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and 300 lent his talents to the platform to give it the likes of the Rebel Moon movies, Army of The Dead, and Army of Thieves. While a potential animated series linked to Army of The Dead are seemingly unlikely to arrive, Snyder is venturing into the world of the gods this month. Twilight of The Gods is arriving on Netflix this week and a new clip has been released taking a closer look at the Norse mythology-influenced animated series.

While Twilight of The Gods won't be a live-action series, that didn't stop Snyder and Netflix from bringing some major talent to lend their voices to the show. Twilight of The Gods confirms that John Noble will play Odin, Paterson Joseph will play Loki, Corey Still will play Hrafnkel, Jamie Chung will play Hel, Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari, Lauren Cohan will play Inge, Peter Stormare will play Ulfr, Pilou Asbæk will play Thor, Rahul Kohli will play Egill, and Stuart Martin will play Leif. The likes of Thor, Odin, and Loki might be best known recently for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix's new animated series will present very different characters from the MCU.

Twilight of The Gods: New Clip Features The Team

It would appear that from everything Netflix has released so far, the Asgardians aren't nearly as "friendly" as their Marvel counterparts. In fact, the God of Thunder appears to be one of the "big bads" of the animated series, throwing a major monkey wrench into the lives of the show's two protagonists, Sigrid and Leif. While the Asgardians might rule this fictional world, this clip makes it apparent that they aren't the only gods that makeup Zack Snyder's animated world.

Twilight of The Gods: The Norse Details

Zack Snyder's new animated series will arrive on the streaming service on September 19th, meaning that animation and Norse fans alike only have to wait a few more hours to check out the epic series. To start, the series has been confirmed to house eight episodes and while a second season hasn't been confirmed, the world of Norse Mythology is one that can create quite a few stories in the future should Netflix want to keep Twilight of The Gods running into the future. There have been countless takes on the Norse world in the past, but Snyder's interpretation is looking to be one of the most brutal based on its current promotional material.

Animation in general is becoming a big medium for Netflix as the streaming service has created, and is creating, animated series to help bolster its library. At the upcoming Netflix Geeked Week event, taking place on the same day as Twilight of The Gods' release date, the event is hyping up new reveals for animated properties such as Castlevania Nocturne, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep, and Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. Zack Snyder is certainly in good company when it comes to his animated tale focusing on the Norse gods.

