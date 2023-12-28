Zack Snyder Says He Has Superhero Fatigue

As much of the internet debates whether superhero fatigue is real, Zack Snyder has offered his two cents on the matter. Not only is superhero fatigue real, the Rebel Moon helmer says, but he's suffering from it. In a recent profile by The Atlantic, Snyder says today's superhero stories aren't able to be told in a "one-off" story.

"I have the same fatigue," Snyder told the magazine, adding that comic book films are "a cul-de-sac" that are unable to tell self-contained stories. "No one thinks they're going to a one-off superhero movie."

Interestingly enough, Snyder's latest film is titled Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, the first of at least two parts of a story. Beyond that, Snyder hopes to carry the story over into a video game as well. The second part of the franchise, a movie titled The Scargiver, is now set to hit Netflix this coming April.

"Part Two is a war movie," Snyder said. "We know that Noble's alive and Belisarius has given him the task of finding his daughter and bringing her back to him at all costs. So the stakes have risen for the village from 'hey, we want some of your grain' to now 'you're harboring the most wanted fugitive in the history of the galaxy.'"

"It was fun to plan the battle and try to figure out how Kora and the village could stand a chance against a world-destroying spacecraft," the director added.

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Netflix's synopsis for Rebel Moon, which is now streaming on the service, can be found below.

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.