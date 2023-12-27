Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Rises to No. 1 Most-Watched Movie on Netflix Top 10
Here's the Netflix Top 10 (Dec. 18 — Dec. 24, 2023).
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is burning up the Netflix charts. In a ratings report on Wednesday, the streamer announced that the first part of Snyder's two-part sci-fi fantasy epic topped the English Films List as the most-watched title of the week with 23.9 million views. (In June 2023, Netflix updated its top 10 rankings to report estimated viewership rather than hours viewed; the new views metric is determined by taking the total hours viewed and dividing by the title's total runtime.) Rebel Moon — which has a run time of 2 hours and 16 minutes — debuted December 21 on Netflix after a limited stint in select theaters and racked up 54.1 million hours viewed during the week of Dec. 18—Dec. 24, according to the streamer.
"It's been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I'm thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world," Snyder said in a statement. "We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."
After a mix of Christmas movies returned to the top 10, Netflix's latest reporting reveals that Sam Esmail's star-studded apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind (Dec. 8)— starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon — clocked 19.7 million views to take second place behind Rebel Moon. Rounding out the top five are family films Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Dec. 15) at #3 with 14.9 million views, Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Dec. 3) at #4 with 7.9 million views, and Netflix's Adam Sandler-starring animated original Leo (Nov. 21) at #5 with another 7.2 million views.
10. The Marine
A former Marine (John Cena) springs into action to save his wife by any means necessary after she's kidnapped by a ruthless crime boss and his crew.
9. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The cranky, cantankerous Grinch (Jim Carrey) plots to ruin Christmas for his happy neighbors in Whoville. But could a little girl's (Taylor Momsen) kindness change his heart?
8. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
A grump with a mean streak (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville. But a generous little girl could change his heart.
7. Holiday in the Vineyards
A wine company nepo baby (Josh Swickard) whose chief concern is partying his inheritance away meets a single realtor while scouting a new vineyard location over the holidays. As he adopts a new lease on life in small-town California, there's just one hitch: He's pretending to be a working-class guy — all so he can land a sweet deal on a bargain property. Will he evade detection in wine country or get kicked to the curb by Christmas?
6. Family Switch
A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents (Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner) to swap bodies with their teenage kids.
5. Leo
Adam Sandler is a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers (voiced by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day) team up with a princess (Anya Taylor-Joy) to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle (Jack Black).
3. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.
2. Leave the World Behind
A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.
1. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
When the ruthless forces of the Motherworld threaten a quiet farming village on a distant moon, a mysterious outsider (Sofia Boutella) becomes its best hope for survival.