Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Rises to No. 1 Most-Watched Movie on Netflix Top 10

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is burning up the Netflix charts. In a ratings report on Wednesday, the streamer announced that the first part of Snyder's two-part sci-fi fantasy epic topped the English Films List as the most-watched title of the week with 23.9 million views. (In June 2023, Netflix updated its top 10 rankings to report estimated viewership rather than hours viewed; the new views metric is determined by taking the total hours viewed and dividing by the title's total runtime.) Rebel Moon — which has a run time of 2 hours and 16 minutes — debuted December 21 on Netflix after a limited stint in select theaters and racked up 54.1 million hours viewed during the week of Dec. 18—Dec. 24, according to the streamer.

"It's been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I'm thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world," Snyder said in a statement. "We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."



After a mix of Christmas movies returned to the top 10, Netflix's latest reporting reveals that Sam Esmail's star-studded apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind (Dec. 8)— starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Kevin Bacon — clocked 19.7 million views to take second place behind Rebel Moon. Rounding out the top five are family films Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Dec. 15) at #3 with 14.9 million views, Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Dec. 3) at #4 with 7.9 million views, and Netflix's Adam Sandler-starring animated original Leo (Nov. 21) at #5 with another 7.2 million views.