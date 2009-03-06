Zack Snyder Would Have Cast Carla Gugino as Catwoman Opposite Affleck's Batman

✖

During a livestream with fans yesterday, filmmaker Zack Snyder agreed with a suggestion that his frequent collaborator Carla Gugino would have been a perfect Catwoman to appear opposite Ben Affleck's Batman, and went as far as to give a little backstory as to how she might have fit into the story of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had he decided to make the character a part of his shared universe of DC projects. Had she done so, Gugino would have been the second actor (after Patrick Wilson) to provide a voice role in Batman v Superman and then go on to play a live-action role in a future DC film.

Wilson played the voice of the President in Batman v Superman, while Gugino was the voice of the Kryptonian scout ship's computer -- a role she carried over from Snyder's Superman origin story Man of Steel. Besides those films, Gugino has also appeared in Snyder's films Sucker Punch and Watchmen.

"Probably I would say Carla's Catwoman [is perfect]," Snyder affirmed after a fan suggested her. "You would have to say, there's a flashback to ten years ago, where [Batman and Catwoman] were a thing. And then he had to arrest her, I don't know what happened, or he had to let her go, and it tweaked him. And now, who knows what she's doing now, she's running some sort of international antiquities or something, and he needs to retire, and they find each other. Yeah, I do think Carla is --- yeah, she is good."

With Ben Affleck making one final appearance as Batman in The Flash and ane Bruce Wayne seemingly being brought in from an alternate universe in the form of Michael Keaton, one has to wonder if there's anything to that idea of Batfleck retiring and running off with Catwoman -- but that's probably just overthinking comments that Snyder may have come up with in the moment.

Very much like Sucker Punch, Gugino's next film, Gunpowder Milkshake, will revolve around a group of badass women doing action scenes together. This time around, she will star opposite Karen Gillen (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Lena Headey (Dredd), Paul Giamatti (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Angela Bassett (Green Lantern).

Snyder is editing Army of the Dead, his zombie movie from Netflix, and will next work to complete Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots so that he can deliver the project at long last to HBO Max in 2021.