Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Gets Official Rating

✖

Fresh off the confirmation that the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League was officially rated "R" ahead of its HBO Max debut, the Motion Picture Association has come down with a ruling for the filmmaker's other planned 2021 release, Netflix's Army of the Dead. Surprising probably almost no one, the MPA has given the zombie movie an R-rating as well, giving it the restricted rating for "strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity." This stacks up pretty well with Snyder's 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake which was rated R for "pervasive strong horror violence and gore, language and sexuality."

"When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder said of his experience making Army of the Dead while speaking to the I Minutemen YouTube Channel. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely."

Well, well, well...this is the Snyder Cut we've all been waiting for. ARMY OF THE DEAD: Rated R for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) February 24, 2021

Earlier this week Netflix confirmed the premiere date for Army of the Dead, revealing that the movie will debut on the streaming platform on May 21st and the first teaser trailer will premiere this Thursday.

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," Snyder previously said while speaking to EW. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Netflix clearly has a lot of faith in Army of the Dead as a cornerstone for a full blown franchise out of the concept. In addition to the Snyder-helmed movie, another movie has already been shot, referred to as simply Army of the Dead: The Prequel. Furthermore an anime series is also in development titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.