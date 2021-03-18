Zack Snyder's Justice League Rating Revealed

✖

As predicted by the director himself, Zack Snyder's Justice League officially has a rating and the extended cut of the movie has nabbed itself that "R" that Snyder previously teased. According to the official Film Ratings website the movie, which carries the alternate title of "Justice League: The Snyder Cut" (seemingly for international markets), is officially Rated "R" for "violence and some language." Snyder opened up in an interview about the movie back in December where he predicted that the movie would be given the "Restricted" rating, which won't effect its audience too much since they'll be able to watch it at home and not get carded walking into a theater (....yet).

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder revealed t EW. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut...There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both." Nail on the head, Zack!

As fans may recall this isn't Snyder's first time flirting with R-rated territory, having previously gotten the same rating for the "Ultimate Edition" of 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The PG-13 edition of that film was given its rating for "intense sequences of violence and action throughout, and some sensuality," while the R-rated Ultimate Edition was simply given that label for "sequences of violence."

In addition to predicting the rating for the movie, Snyder previously issued another bold proclamation for the film which is that he thinks a theatrical exhibition will happen at some point. Though seemingly announced by WarnerMedia as a means of securing HBO Max subscribers, the film could very well play on IMAX screens eventually.

"I'm a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max," Snyder added. "So weirdly, it's the reverse [of the trend]."

No details have been announced just yet about the film playing in theaters but it seems like a distinct possibility considering every other Warner Bros. Pictures release that is coming to HBO Max is also being exhibited in theaters too.

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.