Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Release Date Revealed By Netflix With New Poster

Netflix today revealed the poster, release date, and teaser debut date for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Snyder tweeted out the poster, seen below, with the release date of May 21st. The teaser will debut online on Thursday. Army of Dead is a zombie heist movie that Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, based on Snyder's story. The film's cast includes Dave Bautista (who exited The Suicide Squad to join the film), Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film takes place in Last Vegas and sees a team of mercenaries attempting to pull off the ultimate heist in the city's quarantine zone.

Snyder has said that filming Army of the Dead has been one of the best filmmaking experiences of his career. "When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder said while speaking to the I Minutemen YouTube Channel. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely.

(Photo: Netflix)

"And so, I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors. Frankly, everyone's like 'how can you shoot the movie and direct the movie' and I'm like it's incredibly easy because the actors are like right there and conversation is easy. The pace is easy because I can just work that way. It's just really nice. "It was really one of the best, really most satisfying sort of experiences I've had making a movie, as far as that aspect of it goes."

Snyder has also said that Army of the Dead is a peak zombie experience. "It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre. That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead debuts on Netflix on May 21st.