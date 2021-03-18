Zack Snyder's Justice League Teaser Shows Epic Black Suit Superman Footage

✖

The wait for Zack Snyder's Justice League continues but Snyder is launching the hype train like only he knows how. The director of the upcoming HBO Max event which will see the DC Comics characters as he originally envisioned them in their ensemble live-action saga is preparing to drop a full trailer on Sunday. In the mean time, he has been slowly releasing teasers and clips across social media to make sure everyone is aware of the new trailer drop on Valentine's Day. Now, Snyder has released a teaser which shows Henry Cavill's Superman in his black suit in a epic shot.

The teaser for Sunday's full trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League was shared across the director's social channels. In it, we get looks at Uxas in all his glory, the Batmobile, Wonder Woman in action, and black suit Superman as he heads into a heated battle. It ends with what seems to now be th official logo for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Check out the new teaser below.

The road to Zack Snyder's Justice League has been unlike any title before it. The vocal fans who pushed Warner Brothers to release it have been treated to some new photos from the set as actors including Ben Affleck and Jared Leto had to head back for some brief additional photography. Leto praised Snyder's work during the reshoots, echoing the sentiments of the original stars like Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto said. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

Harry Lennix is also set to reprise his role from Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to become a full-on Martian Manhunter. Lennix spoke with ComicBook.com about his role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, mirroring Leto's praise of Snyder. "Zack is a really good director and I think that he had some sort of a way in making his reality come to fruition by knowing how to talk to actors playing otherworldly beings and metaphysical people who were given a human form. Directing demigods, effectively," Lennix told ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on March 18th.