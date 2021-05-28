Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Release One More Big Trailer

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release a final trailer that director Zack Snyder says will "turn the hype engine to 11" ahead of its March 2021 release on the HBO Max streaming service. Earlier this week, Snyder promised an official release date announcement would come in the new year. As finishing work continues on the probably R-rated Snyder Cut — touted by the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker as a four-part, four-hour visual effects extravaganza that includes Darkseid (Ray Porter) and a newly redesigned Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) — Snyder confirms WarnerMedia is "zeroing in" on an exact release date in March:

"Our plan for the next coming weeks or month is that we're going to have a hard date. So that'll be exciting, and everyone will be able to clear their calendars, whatever it is they're going to do, buy a bigger TV, take off work," Snyder said on Beyond the Trailer. "You'll have time to get ready because you're going to want to stay probably a couple of days with it and not leave the house. And just kind of hunker down and watch it over and over (laughs)."

Shortly after that, Snyder says, fans will get "the big final trailer. It'll be the 'turn the hype engine to 11' and just have everyone lose their minds."

Asked if more footage might follow the sneak peek, Snyder said, "I think it's only the next big [trailer] we'll have and that will be it. Then there will probably be some TV ads and stuff. I think one more big trailer, and then it's time."

Snyder revealed his director's cut is nearly finished with just a "couple hundred" visual effects shots in need of work. The 300 and Watchmen director added his "visual effects extravaganza" has about 2,800 VFX shots, topping the roughly 2,500 in Marvel's superhero ensemble Avengers: Endgame.

"My hat's off and kudos to my entire visual effects team, they do an amazing job working so hard every day on this movie. And it's a labor of love for all of us," Snyder said. "A lot of the guys — D.J. [John Desjardin, visual effects supervisor] included — worked on my version of Justice League, and stayed on after I left, and now are back to finish this up. So I think it's been really cathartic for everybody."

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in March 2021.