Zack Snyder's Justice League Star Harry Lennix Speaks Out on Joss Whedon Scandal

The debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to hit HBO Max in one month, and fans are eager to see the filmmaker's version of the DC Comics movie without interference from studio executives or the reshoots conducted by Joss Whedon. But as we gear up for the Snyder Cut finally seeing the light of day, Whedon continues to be mired in controversy due to actors he's worked with coming forward with accusations of abuse and mistreatment on various projects throughout the years. Now Martian Manhunter actor Harry Lennix is speaking out on his experience with Whedon ahead of the release of Justice League.

Prior to his work on the DC Comics films with Snyder, Lennix starred for two seasons on Whedon's series Dollhouse with lead actress Eliza Dushku. Dushku herself pledged support for those who came forward with their own accounts of mistreatment from Whedon as a response to Ray Fisher's accusations. Lennix had a similar response while also iterating the need to hear from Whedon himself.

"I am sorry that anybody had to experience what it was that was described. Obviously, there’s one side of the story that we’ve heard. I don’t know that Joss has made any comments," Lennix said during an interview with Variety. "As you point out, I worked with Joss fairly closely for a couple of years there. I didn’t see that behavior, and at the same time, as an actor, my heart goes out to anybody that had to endure that kind of treatment. We get treated as a second-class citizens frequently. But I did not see it, and I would be curious as to what [Joss’s] response to this has been."

Lennix said he wishes that people involved in this situations can use it to learn and grow, especially Whedon. He also added that his experiences with Whedon weren't inappropriate during their time working together.

"I didn’t see any of that kind of behavior that I’m hearing about. But I’m in a different place. That kind of thing is not likely to happen to me, just cause I’m a big Black guy from the South Side of Chicago, that people are a little more circumspect in however they might think about treating me or talking to me. I think maybe we should give [Joss] another chance to respond, to see what his side of the story is. Not minimizing anybody’s story, not minimizing the experiences others had in any way. But I believe that we must learn to reconcile. And we must learn to move on."

Lennix went on to say he hopes Whedon makes a statement in response to Fisher's comments, hopeful that the entire situation can be resolved in the near future.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.