Zack Snyder's Justice League: HBO Max Boss Says It's "A Long Time in the Making"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will make its long anticipated debut on HBO Max next month and after years of fans campaigning for its release it's something that the head of the premium cable network/streamer calls "a long time in the making." Speaking in a new interview, HBO/HBO Max head Casey Bloys was asked about the release of Snyder's extended cut of the film and if its release signifies that DC and WarnerMedia will have continued relationship with Snyder after its release, especially since rumors had indicated that might be the case. Bloys wouldn't say one way or the other, but he didn't rule it out either.

"No news on the Zack Snyder world for you," Bloys told Entertainment Weekly. "I think that is a topic that is very well covered elsewhere online. But I'm happy that it's coming out because it feels like there's been a lot of anticipation. So I'm excited for it to finally come out and for fans to actually get to see it as it feels like a long time in the making." The network head was a little more forthcoming on details for other franchises including confirmation about continued development of other Game of Thrones spin-offs and confirming reports that they're interested in a Harry Potter series.

Snyder has never fully committed in recent weeks to continuing his stories in the DC Universe beyond his extended cut of Justice League, but in a previous interview he did reveal that his ideas for the villain Darkseid go beyond what's seen in the film.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'Well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder told The Nerd Queens. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. The film was recently confirmed to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.