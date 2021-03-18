Ray Fisher Responds to Zack Snyder’s Justice League Leak After Snyder Cut Goes up Early on HBO Max

✖

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher encourages Snyder Cut supporters to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League "on repeat all day long" on March 18 after the movie accidentally released early for some HBO Max subscribers. On Monday afternoon, some Twitter users reported filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour R-rated director's cut of Justice League appeared when trying to watch Tom & Jerry, the new CGI live-action hybrid family movie that debuted on the streaming service on February 26. Some were able to watch the first hour of the Snyder Cut, the restored and never-before-seen version of the superhero ensemble that was originally released into theaters in 2017.

"You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax," Fisher tweeted. "On March 18th we're watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who's streaming with me???"

"Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes," the WarnerMedia streaming service said in a statement after multiple Twitter users posted photo proof of the accidentally-released Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I just wanted to put on Tom & Jerry for background noise while I worked, and instead I watched an hour of an amazing movie," Doug Bass, one of the HBO Max subscribers whose stream of Tom & Jerry inexplicably switched over to Justice League, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Snyder, who finally restores his vision for Justice League four years after stepping away from his sequel to Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, has described the story for Fisher's character Cyborg as "the heart of the movie" that begins streaming — officially — on March 18.

"Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," Fisher previously told TheNiceCast about his expanded role in Snyder's director's cut. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again."

Fisher added, "There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country. It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris [Terrio, screenwriter] and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max.