Zack Snyder's Justice League Reportedly Released Early As Tom & Jerry In HBO Max Mixup

It took years for Justice League, but it only took HBO Max about a week to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Tom & Jerry. The live action-animation hybrid may have had an unimpressive debut on the streaming platform last week, but somehow, somebody's wires got crossed and there are Twitter reports that Tom & Jerry has, or at least briefly had, a chapter of Zack Snyder's Justice League playing in its place. At present, it appears as thuogh Tom & Jerry is working properly, and the Snyder Cut will be on hold for another week and change until its official premiere date. As of this writing, WarnerMedia has not made any statement on the reports.

As far as anybody can tell, the mix-up happened midway through Tom & Jerry, and after about the 1-hour mark, some viewers were switched over to Zack Snyder's Justice League. The streamer fixed the mix-up, and after about an hour people were booted out of the movie.

Other users have said that they just started the movie up and Justice League was right there, and while some said that they were cut off after an hour, at least one person said the runtime of Tom & Jerry had jumped to 4 hours, suggesting more than that was made available.

In any case, the snafu is all over Twitter -- unsurprisingly, given that social media is how an official release for the Snyder cut of Justice League became a reality to begin with. But...one that will have to wait just a little while longer.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. Or...like, right now if you happen to luck into a computer error.