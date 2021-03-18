Zack Snyder's Justice League: HBO Max Release Statement On Early Leak

✖

For a brief period of time on Monday afternoon, HBO Max users who started watching Tom & Jerry through the streaming service were instead shown Zack Snyder's Justice League. The error comes 10 days before Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to be released and allowed some viewers to see up about two hours of the film. The issue as since been corrected and Zack Snyder's Justice League was pulled down from the service. Now, HBO Max has released a statement on the issue regarding Zack Snyder's Justice League being made available earlier than planned.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes," HBO Max said in a statement obtained by ComicBook.com.

According to some of the accounts from HBO Max viewers who stumbled upon Zack Snyder's Justice League, viewers watching Tom & Jerry were switched over to Zack Snyder's Justice League about an hour into their animated movie experience. It's quite a jump, considering Zack Snyder's Justice League is an R-rated DC Comics ensemble flick. This is no longer happening.

Following the error, some images have been making the rounds on social media which offer up spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Be careful to avoid them if you are hoping to experience the 4-hour DC movie which was only made possible by those same social media platforms. Many fans are calling upon others to report tweets which feature spoilers, photos, or videos from the early release and tweet authors to hide replies which feature such content.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.