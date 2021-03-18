Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets Turned into an SNL Opening in Fan Video

✖

Following the full trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League the internet has frankly gone wild. Memes regarding Jared Leto's Joker bringing the "We live in a society" gag to life in the film has remained, not to mention just full on hype for the return of Ben Affleck as Batman. Another video that has started to go viral, boosted by the official Zack Snyder's Justice League Twitter account, is an edit made by one user where they converted footage from the film's various trailers into a parody of the Saturday Night Live opening. Highlighting the many heroes that will appear in the film, as well as the videos, you can watch it below!

As noted, the film will see the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, reprising his part from Suicide Squad in one of the few sequences that was added with the new scenes shot for the film. "I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool," Snyder said of Leto's appearance and new look in a talk with Beyond the Trailer. "But also in this, I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it."

He added, "I will say it was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette if you will. Working with Jared was really amazing, his attention to detail, he really cares a lot about it being awesome. It was fun and everyone did an amazing (job)."

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. The film was recently confirmed to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.

In addition to predicting the rating for the movie, Snyder previously issued another bold proclamation for the film which is that he thinks a theatrical exhibition will happen at some point. Though seemingly announced by WarnerMedia as a means of securing HBO Max subscribers, the film could very well play on IMAX screens eventually. If it does, a ten minute intermission will take place during the extended cut of the movie.