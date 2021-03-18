Ryan Reynolds Addresses Green Lantern Cameo Rumors for Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

We're less than a month away from the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and fans are incredibly eager to see exactly what Snyder's full vision for the film entails. A recent report from Vanity Fair began to shed some light on the long-awaited project, including confirmation that the third act will include a cameo appearance that will surprise fans. Obviously, that has started speculation as to exactly who that could be, with Ryan Reynolds' take on Hal Jordan/Green Lantern being tossed around as a possibility. On Monday, Reynolds quickly took to Twitter to debunk the rumor, flat-out confirming that it isn't him, and that his Lantern suit "stays in the closet" -- or more accurately, the "computer."

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

Given Reynolds' public history with the oft-panned 2011 Green Lantern film -- and his ongoing role as Marvel's Deadpool -- it was pretty safe to assume that he wouldn't be reprising his role. In 2013, Reynolds was asked about the possibility of reprising his role in a Justice League movie, and expressed that he had "very little interest."

"Working on Green Lantern, I saw how difficult it is make that concept palatable, and how confused it all can be when you don't really know exactly where you're going with it or you don't really know how to access that world properly - that world comic book fans have been accessing for decades and falling in love with," Reynolds explained at the time. "So at this point I have very little interest in joining that kind of world. But, you know, a great script and a good director can always turn that around."

Still, some fans have expressed a desire to see Reynolds return to the DC fold in some capacity, which Reynolds probably didn't help by joking on Twitter last August that he "may already be" in the Snyder Cut, while also debunking rumors that he had been cast as Hawkman in Black Adam. But for the time being, it seems like Reynolds probably isn't involved with the Snyder Cut.

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds' latest comments regarding Green Lantern's role in Zack Snyder's Justice League? Are you sad that he won't be reprising his role? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released on May 18th exclusively on HBO Max.