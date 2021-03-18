Zack Snyder's Justice League Ending Reshot With Hero Cameo That Will Blow Fans' Minds

✖

In just under one month's time, the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League will finally makes its debut on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's Justice League has felt like some kind of unicorn that fans never thought they would see, but it's actually set to see the light of day on March 18th. There will be a ton of new footage for viewers to enjoy, but apparently there is also a pretty massive surprise in store at the end of this new version of the film.

On Monday morning, Vanity Fair posted a new interview with director Zack Snyder and there was mention of a major surprise cameo at the very end of the movie. As we all know, there were some extra reshoots from Snyder during the production of his cut of Justice League last year, which added Jared Leto's Joker to the fray. These reshoots also added a cameo at the end of the film that will "blow hardcore fans' minds," according to Vanity Fair.

From now until Zack Snyder's Justice League is released, fans will be wracking their brains and trying to figure out who the the cameo is. All we know at this point is that the character is a hero. That leaves us with a couple of options.

The first thought for most folks will be Martian Manhunter, played by Harry Lennix. But we already know that Lennix's character appears earlier in the film. Plus, everyone is already aware of Martian Manhunter's involvement, so seeing him appear won't come as much of a surprise.

There could always be a brand new character appearing at the end of the movie, or the addition of a character we already know exists but don't expect to see yet, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam. Then again, this could be the arrival of Green Lantern,

Fans speculated that Green Lantern was going to appear in the original cut of Justice League, especially after seeing a green glow in the reflection of Alfred's glasses in one of the trailers. That appearance never came to be, but this new release could change things. There is also no ruling out the appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern, which has been talked about for some time as a way of redeeming the version of the character we saw in his standalone film.

Who do you think will be the big cameo at the end of Justice League? Let us know in the comments!