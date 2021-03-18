Zack Snyder's Justice League One-Month Teaser Released

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives one month from today - and HBO Max wants you to remember it. The one-month teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League is no online, following the debut of the full Justice League trailer on Valentine's Day. As you might expect by now, the "1 Month" teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League is just a condensed version of the full trailer, giving highlight to each of the seven heroes in the league: Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Batman (Ben Affleck), and Superman (Henry Cavill), with the latter sporting his iconic black suit.

Check out the "1 Month" teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League, below!

Based on the social media reactions, the hype for Zack Snyder's Justice League has never been higher after that final trailer. It looks like Snyder is truly bringing DC fans an entirely different movie (within the same story framework) than what Joss Whedon put onscreen, and it's an experience that fans and mainstream viewers alike are interested in jumping into. Will they last for the entire four-part run of Snyder's full Justice League vision? That remains to be seen in one month.

On the ComicBook Nation Podcast, the Comicbook.com staff recently debated whether or not Zack Snyder's Justice League will truly be the end of that era, as has been touted. Warner Bros. is reportedly not interested in any Justice League sequel plans with Snyder right now - but will that last? If ZSJL is a massive hit, will Warner Bros. truly turn away from Snyder and his continued vision?

In any event, DC fans who have long supported Man of Steel and Batman v Superman (Ultimate Edition) are going to get the closure they deserve with Zack Snyder's Justice League. That's a major victory in and of itself, given the hard, fan-driven fight it took to get the film's release on HBO Max.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will deliver novelty to DC fans in the form of the long-awaited reveal of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman's Secretary Swanwick (Harry Lennix) as the shape-shifting Martian Manhunter, the introduction of Darkseid, Granny Goodness, and DeSaad; a pivotal scene pitting Ben Affleck's Batman against the Jared Leto's Joker in the hellish Knightmare timeline and marks the return of Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) opposite the assassin Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello).

If you haven't done the math already, Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max on March 18th.