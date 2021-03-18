Zack Snyder's Justice League Opening Scene Includes Lex Luthor

✖

One of the first characters Justice League fans will see in the Snyder Cut won't be Batman or Wonder Woman. Instead, confirmed by Zack Snyder himself, the Justice League Snyder Cut will kick off with a scene involving Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor. The sequence involves Superman (Henry Cavill) immediately after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Speaking with I Minutemen, Snyder himself broke down the storyboards for the opening scene of his four-hour magnum opus. According to the filmmaker, the opening sequence involves the death of Superman and Doomsday before picking up with the sequence between Supes' most iconic villain.

“This is the beginning of the movie You see Superman... We go through, this is all the lightning, the kind of orange lightning that comes off of Doomsday, you know when he's 'YARGH!'" Snyder says. "There was also some sort of gravity issue like these rocks were floating and all sorts of things were happening. Then we see the, as we drive in...That's Superman there as we drive in the, he's pulling the bone fragment out of Superman's chest and he cries out."

That's when he says Luthor shows up, in order to speak with Steppenwolf.

"Now, if you notice also in BvS there's a very audible cry. You can hear it's Superman's cry now," the director adds. "The cry goes across...this is Heroes Park...this is the Containment Centre where Lex is. And then you see Lex communing with Steppenwolf... And then this is Cyborg, he's in his apartment and you see the push in on the closet and then you see some Football trophy."

In the same interview, Snyder revealed the studio currently has no plans to continue on with his franchise after Zack Snyder's Justice League, despite having previous plans to do a two-part Justice League franchise.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there's no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway," Snyder said. "But I didn't think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that's what this movie is about."

He added, "There is a suggestion of course in the film, as there would be within any of these movies, of a larger universe that's still out there."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max.

