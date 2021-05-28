Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Image of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Batmobile Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder's cinematographer just released a new image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and the Batmobile from his reshoots of Justice League. People have been clamoring for any Snyder Cut news that they can get their hands on. A new look at Wonder Woman and Batman’s ride from Fabian Wagner would absolutely fit the bill. Observers are still wondering how much more shooting there is to complete on Snyder’s giant project. Conflicting reports have disputed if actors will be asked back or if this will be a matter of extensive VFX crafting. But, no matter the case, the stakes are very high with HBO Max devoting significant resources to the director’s giant mega-series. It will bring a ton of eyeballs when it debuts next year no matter what.

The day the series got announced was a joyous occasion for DC Comics fans across the globe. All of the brass at Warner Media were beyond excited to give the fans what they had been asking for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop)

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Robert Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Chairman said. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Chief Content Officer at HBO Max Kevin Kelly. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," Toby Emmerich of Warner Bros. Pictures offered. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

