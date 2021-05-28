Zack Snyder's Justice League Filmed New Flash Footage With Ezra Miller Through Zoom Calls

✖

As we know, a few days worth of additional photography on Zack Snyder's Justice League took place in recent days in order to flesh out some moments, add a few shots, and even deliver some brand new scenes for the four hour cut of the film. Much of the cast returned for these sequences including star Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as The Flash (plus Jared Leto joined too, reprising as The Joker). The catch though is that Miller wasn't stateside when these shots took place as he's across the pond filming the third Fantastic Beasts movie (also for Warner Bros.). In a new interview however, Snyder reveals that this was no problem and that he directed him from a Zoom meeting on the Fantastic Beasts set.

"I had to get a pickup shot of Ezra, and when we were doing this little bit (of photography)," Snyder revealed in an interview with Beyond the Trailer. "So the only way to do it, he's out on Fantastic Beasts and that's in London, and we weren't going to travel to London unfortunately, I would have loved to have done that. So what we did is we picked him up on a Zoom and the Fantastic Baasts crew I sent them these drawings I was like "Okay this is what he has to do, this is where he is.'"

He added, "I was right here and he was on his set, there was three monitors for me so I could see the set, and I could see Ezra, and I could see the camera. I guess my head, they had like a stand with an iPad for me. I was like is there anyway that could be on a remote controlled car that I could drive it around a bit? It was only a teeny bit so it worked out pretty well."

In the same interview Snyder revealed that this additional photography that they've been undertaking for the movie won't be actually adding as much as you might expect to the final cut of the movie.

"In the end, it's gonna probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography," Snyder said. "In the four hours that is Justice League, it is four minutes."

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.