Queens of the Dead Review – Romero’s Horror Gets A Glamorous But Scare-Free Make-Over

No horror filmmaker was as revolutionary as George A. Romero. His Dead films created a whole new category of monsters, turning the zombie concept from voodoo tradition into the flesh-eating creatures that are now embedded in popular culture. Furthermore, he used his memorable movies to tackle systemic issues such as structural racism and compulsive consumerism, cementing horror as a powerful tool to explore social injustice while being highly entertaining. It’s poetic that, eight years after Romero’s passing, his daughter Tina Romero is raising the dead for her feature directorial debut and putting her own spin on the formula created by her father with Queens of the Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Queens of the Dead kicks off with a familiar zombie apocalypse structure. For reasons unknown, people become ravaging beasts drawn to human flesh. Being bitten by the zombies seals your deadly fate while ensuring you, too, will become part of the horde. As happens with the original Dead movies, though, Queens of the Dead is not interested in the plague itself. Instead, the story focuses on a group of survivors, mostly trapped in a queer nightclub after a drag show has to be interrupted due to the arrival of the undead.

The premise allows Tina Romero to go all in on the flashy and glamorous universe of drag queens, turning makeup, music, and over-the-top personalities into core elements of her movie. However, Queens of the Dead‘s dedication to glamour is often dragged down by the lack of a story that can stand on its own. Because of that, this is a movie that works through vibe and feels, and your mileage will drastically vary depending on how connected to the queer universe you already are. There’s certainly merit in the celebration of LGBTQIA+ subcultures. Still, a stronger script would allow Queens of the Dead to truly channel George A. Romero’s style of sharp allegory and enthralling storytelling.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Glamorous and vibrant drag show setting with strong visual identity Underdeveloped script lacking narrative focus Energetic and charismatic cast fully committed to their roles Minimal horror and tension despite the zombie premise Positive representation and celebration of LGBTQIA+ subcultures More style and vibe than substance or structure

Queens of the Dead Is Charming, but Lacks a Bite

Image courtesy of IFC Films

Once the zombie apocalypse breaks out, Queens of the Dead spends most of its runtime focused on how the main cast trapped in the nightclub interact with each other. There’s also a side plot of characters trying to reach the nightclub to reunite with loved ones, but that storyline is mostly relegated to a couple of loose scenes that never fully integrate with the main story until the movie’s final moments. In between, we watch as queer people of all kinds adapt to the stressful situation, often coming into conflict with each other. This lighthearted rivalry is the environment Tina Romero uses to directly address homophobia, transphobia, hormone treatment, heteronormativity, drug abuse, and the never-ending journey to find one’s true identity. This is done through one-liners and direct dialogue, as the movie is determined to make its point by highlighting the subtext.

While Queens of the Dead is definitely well-intentioned, and its commitment to diversity is commendable, the movie never fully embraces horror or comedy. Zombie attacks are surprisingly sporadic, and it’s incredibly rare for the survivors to be in any actual danger, draining the story of any potential tension. At the same time, while there is a handful of fantastic jokes spread through its runtime, the movie doesn’t seem too concerned with subverting tropes or laughing at the absurdity of the whole situation. Instead, more often than not, Queens of the Dead feels like a collection of slice-of-life sketches tied together by a single setting — the zombie outbreak — where queer people share their woes and joys.

Image courtesy of IFC Films

If the movie works to some extent, that’s due to its stylish presentation and energetic cast. Every single actor in Queens of the Dead seems to be having the time of their lives playing dress-up in the apocalypse, and it’s impossible not to feel drawn by the overflowing positivity of the ragtag group of survivors. Jaquel Spivey and Katy O’Brian, in particular, are granted some of the few genuinely emotional moments of the movie, and the fact that they knock it out of the park underlines their quality as performers. Nina West’s Ginsey is also delightful whenever she’s on the screen, quickly becoming a standout.

Queens of the Dead also gets some extra points for its attention to color and light, with Shannon Madden’s cinematography elevating the material. There is no lack of beautiful frames in the movie, with some musical presentations being particularly memorable. On that note, the whole technical team is dedicated to making each scene as dazzling as possible, which helps to distract from the bare-bones script Tina Romero penned with Erin Judge.

Image courtesy of IFC Films

Of course, it’s up to everyone to decide how important a solid story is for a movie, and if the aesthetic experience of Queens of the Dead is enough to justify one’s investment. Still, without any major throughline to keep audiences hooked, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that the movie could be so much more than it is, especially when it had so many talented people involved in its production.

Queens of the Dead brings the party to theaters on October 24th.