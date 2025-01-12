3 Underrated Zombie Movies You’ve Probably Forgotten About

George A. Romero revolutionized horror cinema when he released Night of the Living Dead in 1968. The movie established zombies as we know them today: reanimated corpses hungry for human flesh that can only be stopped by destroying their brains. Since then, zombies have become a pop culture staple, inspiring countless movies, TV shows, video games, and comics. While some zombie stories achieved massive success, like The Walking Dead or World War Z, many great undead tales flew under the radar. That’s why we’re here to remind you of three brilliant zombie movies you might have forgotten about, each offering a unique take on the genre while staying true to what makes these creatures so frightening.

If you are hungry for more flesh-eaters on your screen, here is our pick for the best three underrated zombie movies:

3. I Am a Hero (2015)

I Am a Hero offers a unique perspective on the apocalypse by following Hideo Suzuki (Yô Ôizumi), a 35-year-old struggling manga artist assistant. When a mysterious virus called ZQN begins turning people into violent creatures, Hideo must use his sporting shotgun to protect himself and other survivors. While the premise of pitching a nobody against the army of undead might sound similar to Zombieland, director Shinsuke Sato’s adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa’s manga charts its own path by exploring Japanese society through the lens of a zombie outbreak.

What makes I Am a Hero truly special is how it uses the apocalypse to tell a compelling story about personal growth. Hideo’s transformation from a meek artist to a determined survivor feels earned thanks to Yo Oizumi’s nuanced performance. The movie also impresses with its special effects and creative zombie encounters, proving that practical effects and CGI can work together to create memorable horror sequences. It’s a shame more people haven’t discovered this gem, as it deserves a spot among the greatest zombie movies ever made.

The film also stands out for its unique take on the infected. The ZQN virus doesn’t just turn people into mindless flesh-eaters. Instead, it traps them in a loop of repeating their last thoughts or actions before infection. This creative choice leads to some of the most unsettling zombie behavior ever put on screen, as the infected might repeat phrases, continue their daily routines, or even try to use smartphones while attacking the living. When combined with the film’s sharp social commentary about the pressures of Japanese work culture and social expectations, these creative flourishes make I Am a Hero a must-watch for anyone seeking fresh ideas in the zombie genre.

2. The Cured (2017)

Most zombie stories focus on surviving the initial outbreak or dealing with its immediate aftermath. The Cured takes a different approach by asking what happens after we find a cure. Set in Ireland, David Freyne’s directorial debut follows Senan (Sam Keeley), a formerly infected person who struggles to reintegrate into society while dealing with the memories of his bloody actions as a zombie. When he moves in with his sister-in-law Abbie (Elliot Page) and her young son, Senan discovers that surviving the apocalypse might be easier than facing its psychological consequences.

Like 28 Days Later used zombies to comment on rage and violence, The Cured transforms the undead into a metaphor for discrimination and social reintegration. What sets The Cured apart is its willingness to grapple with complex moral questions that most zombie films ignore. The cured individuals retain memories of their actions while infected, raising fascinating questions about guilt, forgiveness, and responsibility. The film also explores how fear can lead to the rise of extremist movements. These themes feel particularly relevant in our current political climate, proving that zombie stories can still serve as powerful vehicles for social commentary when handled with intelligence and nuance.

Strong performances from Page and Keeley anchor The Cured’s story in human emotions, while the growing tension between cured individuals and the rest of society creates genuine suspense. It’s precisely this kind of innovative storytelling that keeps the zombie genre fresh and relevant.

1. Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

If you’re searching for something truly unique in zombie movies, look no further than Anna and the Apocalypse, a British Christmas zombie musical that perfectly blends horror, humor, and catchy tunes. The film follows Anna (Ella Hunt), a high school student in the small Scottish town of Little Haven, who must fight her way through hordes of the undead during the holiday season.

Like Shaun of the Dead proved that zombies and comedy are a perfect match, Anna and the Apocalypse shows that adding musical numbers to the mix creates an unforgettable experience. Director John McPhail and writers Alan McDonald and Ryan McHenry strike an impressive balance between different genres, delivering genuine scares between show-stopping musical performances. Plus, the talented cast led by Ella Hunt brings both emotional depth and vocal prowess to their roles, making us care about their survival while tapping our feet to the rhythm.

The film’s greatest triumph is how it uses its musical numbers as entertaining setpieces and storytelling tools that advance the plot and develop characters. Each song reveals something new about the survivors while creating a striking contrast between the cheerful tunes and the grim reality of their situation. This juxtaposition elevates Anna and the Apocalypse above simple genre mashup territory, transforming it into a clever commentary on how teenagers cope with life-changing events. The movie has rightfully earned a devoted cult following, with fans praising its ability to make them laugh, cry, and scream while humming its catchy songs. Hopefully, McPhail will get his sequel out of the ground one day.