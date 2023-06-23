Arrow’s Felicity & Ray Palmer Drop By The Flash In Episode 18

Variety sat down with Arrow producers Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg to discuss the future of the show after what transpired with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) at the end of the midseason finale. During the discussion, Kreisberg revealed that episode 18 of The Flash will be another crossover event with Arrow.

The episode is titled "All-Star Team-Up," and it will once again reunite Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Barry Allen, but this time she is bringing Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) with her. Felicity previously appeared in the 4th and 8th episode of The Flash. The first was to check on Barry after he had awoken from his coma and to introduce her to Barry's team at S.T.A.R. Labs. Her last appearance was the first part of the "Flash vs. Arrow" episode.

"In episode four of 'Flash' when Felicity came by, it wasn't just a gag to have Felicity come by," Kreisberg explained. "It really was integrated into the story. When you reach what's going on in 'The Flash' at that point in the season, Barry is really at a crossroads. Having Felicity come by exactly when he needs her really plays into the whole storyline. It's fine because as Marc said, Ray Palmer is all about technology and STAR Labs is all about technology. We get to see Ray so happy to be in STAR Labs… With Cisco [Carlos Valdes] and Ray, they're new best friends. The STAR Labs team is going to help Ray further his ATOM project."

Catch a new episode of The Flash next Tuesday on The CW.