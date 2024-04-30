Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes Addresses Queen Charlotte Season 2

Queen Charlotte Season 2 got addressed directly by Shonda Rhimes. Variety featured the TV powerhouse in their recent cover story. The Bridgerton boss got asked about another trip back in time with Queen Charlotte. Rhimes remains open to the idea. But, she's not just going to make that without thinking hard about a story that fans will really love. The first season of the Netflix spinoff was really born out of her desire to see what would shape the Queen that everyone loved in Bridgerton. So, there was a clear reason for the show to exist. Until that idea comes to Rhimes, she'll keep working on it. Luckily for her and the streamer, there's more than enough Bridgerton to capture viewers' interest in the meantime.

"I feel like I'm having a conversation with Netflix! They ask me this question all the time! I'm trying to figure it out still," Rhimes explained. "I don't want to tell a story that doesn't need to be told — do you know what I mean? I don't want to make a second season of Queen Charlotte, and you're going to be, like, 'Well, that was not that great.'"

Will There Be Queen Charlotte Season 2?

Everyone who's been around the phenomenon knows, you really can't tell how big Bridgerton will get. With Queen Charlotte already here, there have been whispers about other corners of the franchise being developed as well. But, for now, some of the fanbase would love a trip back to the past with the young queen and her king. Entertainment Weekly asked Rhimes about the prospect last year and she played coy.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," Rhimes smirked. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

"You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines," Rhimes told fans during the trailer event for Queen Charlotte. "It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." She added, "One of the reasons for why I wanted to delve into the past of these women. A lot of romance stories don't delve into the lives of woman of a certain age. So, I think that will be a treat for viewers."

What Makes Queen Charlotte Special?

With the first Bridgerton spinoff series, a lot of people wondered if the Queen's story would be able to capture the magic of the main show. Well, the appeal of this unexplored timeline ended up having quite the affect on the fanbase. Seeing multiple generations of women explore friendship, desire and more won over all of the naysayers. On TODAY, Arséma Thomas shared how honored she was to be playing the same character that Adjoa Andoh brought to life so beautifully in Bridgerton.

"To be able to play this character, who essentially voluntarily wants to be alone, turns down men, turns down the 'stability and security' that a relationship would give during that time and says, 'I would rather be alone and take that risk,' is something so liberating and hopefully encouraging to people," the actress said in an interview with TODAY. "…"that they're able to do that, as well know that they can stand on their own."

Thomas added, "Finally being able to reclaim power in the room, in those situations, where white people are stripping me of my value and worth and thinking less of me, is almost ... it feels like emotional reparations. I get to take my power back from the times when it was lost."

