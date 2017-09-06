Cast Of Nickelodeon’s All That Reunites At New York Comic-Con

(L-R) Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Josh Server and Kel Mitchell

The cast of Nickelodeon's 90s sketch comedy show All That reunited today at New York Comic-Con to help promote the channel's new 90s television block (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.), The Splat, which debuted Oct. 5th.

The decade of Vital Information, orange soda and Good Burger took over New York Comic-Con today during the The Splat: All That Reunion panel featuring Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg. Moderated by Andre Meadows (Black Nerd Comedy), fans were given special behind-the-scenes access into the trailblazing sketch comedy series. From auditions to reenactments of their most popular characters, the panelists shared memorable moments and show highlights during their time on the iconic series.

Nickelodeon's "The Splat" is a newly launched multi-screen experience spanning television, seven social media platforms and a dedicated website aggregating the most loved content from the 1990s and beyond. Celebrating the characters and shows that are definitional to millennials who grew up in the '90s, "The Splat" consists of:

TV block - an eight-hour rotating TV lineup airing daily on TeenNick from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. (ET/PT);

TheSplat.com – a fan-driven site built around social conversations;

Emoji Keyboard – a fully integrated Splat-branded keyboard featuring emoticons, stickers and GIFs;

Social Media Community – a robust social presence on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, Vine and YouTube.

Classic episodes of All That airs on "The Splat" at 10pm (ET/PT) on TeenNick.