Chris Pratt’s Seattle Seahawks Star-Lord Helmet

It's no secret that Chris Pratt is a big Seattle Seahawks fan. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has a well-publicized wager going with Captain America's Chris Evans, who roots for the New England Patriots.

Now, a fan, who also happens to be a full-time maker of props and costume armor, has designed a Seattle Seahawks version of the Star-Lord helmet for Pratt. The new take on Star-Lord's helmet was designed by Will Morgan, owner of WM Armory.

So what was Star-Lord's reaction to the helmet? After seeing an image of the helmet, Pratt tweeted, "Ok that's badass."