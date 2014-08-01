Chris Pratt’s Seattle Seahawks Star-Lord Helmet
It's no secret that Chris Pratt is a big Seattle Seahawks fan. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has a well-publicized wager going with Captain America's Chris Evans, who roots for the New England Patriots.
Now, a fan, who also happens to be a full-time maker of props and costume armor, has designed a Seattle Seahawks version of the Star-Lord helmet for Pratt. The new take on Star-Lord's helmet was designed by Will Morgan, owner of WM Armory.
0comments
“@wmarmory: Hey I upgraded a helmet for you for tomorrows game! #SuperBowl #Seahawks #12s pic.twitter.com/fKTiPYA3zi” ok that's badass
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 1, 2015
So what was Star-Lord's reaction to the helmet? After seeing an image of the helmet, Pratt tweeted, "Ok that's badass."