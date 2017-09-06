Jenna Coleman Sends Flowers To Doctor Who’s New Companion Pearl Mackie

With the tenth season of Doctor Who now filming, actress Jenna Coleman is sending lots of love to the series' newest actress Pearl Mackie who's set to star as the Doctor's next companion.

Thank you @jenna_coleman_ what a beautifully thoughtful gift. From one companion to another. Day 1, Doctor Who ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ey1L7bgdsw — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) June 20, 2016

Jenna Coleman, who exited the show at the end of last season, bid her character Clara Oswald farewell and ushered in Pearl Mackie's character by sending the actress a lovely bouquet of flowers. Taking to Twitter, Mackie fawned over the surprise gift as she posted a photo of the arrangement and wrote, "Thank you @jenna_coleman_ what a beautifully thoughtful gift. From one companion to another. Day 1, Doctor Who."

Mackie will be filling in a spot left behind in the wake Jenna's absence. With Jenna having played the Doctor's companion for over three years with Matth Smith's Eleventh Doctor and Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor, Jenna has gained a massive following as her work on the sci-fi show has been well-received by fans and critics. When Jenna announced she would be leaving the show to begin work on other projects, fans were unsurprisingly upset about the upcoming change, but BBC eased fans' fear when they announced actress Pearl Mackie was cast as the new companion.

When news broke about Mackie's casting, the actress released a statement which read, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Doctor Who family. It's such an extraordinary British institution, I couldn't be prouder to call the TARDIS my home! Peter Capaldi is such a brilliant actor, and his Doctor is such a wacky and wonderful character, I can't wait to see what adventures are in store for him and Bill throughout time and space. Reading the script at the audition I thought Bill was wicked. Fantastically written, cool, strong, sharp, a little bit vulnerable with a bit of geekiness thrown in — I can't wait to bring her to life, and to see how she develops through the series."

With Doctor Who's next season slated to air in the Fall, fans are ready to see Mackie go toe-to-toe with the infamous Doctor. And, judging by Jenna's blessing, it's likely that fans' suspicions of Mackie being perfect for the companion's role are surely spot-on.