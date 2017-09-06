Kevin Smith Doesn’t Think David Goyer Reads Comic Books

When Man of Steel and Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer made some controversial remarks about She-Hulk and Martian Manhunter on a Scriptnotes podcast, it set off a firestorm of discussion across the Internet. Several comic book creators have weighed in on Goyer's comments, including Stan Lee and John Ostrander. On his most recent Hollywood Babble-On podcast with Ralph Garman, Kevin Smith also gave his opinion on the controversy surrounding Goyer. "At the end of the day, it's not like the dude is Hitler of something like that," said Smith. "He was on a podcast. There were people in the room, and he was trying to make them laugh. And he went in a direction that look be honest, this is material that you [Ralph Garman] and I would f****** do." However, Garman interjected, "Yeah, but we don't hold the keys to the kingdom of DC Comics movies." Smith replied, "That's the problem. And it's number one, like you're going to make comments like that, and you're the person who is responsible for introducing Wonder Woman. That's why there's a lot of cats upset online. And then beyond just the icky girl stuff or whatever, the like 'oh nerd stuff,' the thing that I found really troubling too was the Martian Manhunter thing as well." In regards to Goyer taking issue with the character's name and origin, Smith said "Because that idea could never work, because it's only existed for what like forty or fifty years, tried and true. These things are all make pretend anyway. It's a comic book. Why couldn't there be a Martian Manhunter?" While Smith was quick to point out that you can't fault somebody for the type of humor they like, Smith added, "I wonder what's going to happen at this point, probably nothing at the end of the day. But there was a big, f****** loud noise about it online." "I'm not jumping on the bandwagon and being like f*** Goyer or something like that, but I always liked She-Hulk. I always thought it was a cool character," said Smith. "And also having known that they were cousins and stuff, like that made sense, it wasn't…when I read his comments, that's what I found weird too. I'm like, 'I don't think David Goyer reads comic books whatsoever man.' He got a lot of things f****** wrong."