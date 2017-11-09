Local Comics Store Spotlight: Dr. Fantasy’s Comics ’N More

The foundation of ComicBook.com is comics. While we love to cover all aspects of pop and geek culture, our roots lie in the comics community and the plethora of characters and stories that have sprung from it. If you speak with anyone in the comics community about what has made the medium successful in North America, you'll quickly discover one answer that stands far above the rest: local comics stores. They are the bedrock of comics in the United States and Canada, supporting fans, communities, and conventions with open doors and a dedicated staff.

Anyone who loves comics knows that not all stories have happy endings. That goes for the comics themselves where tragedies and bittersweet conclusions comprise many canonical series. It applies to publishers where those with the best intentions and best product are sometimes swallowed by poor choices or politics. And it goes for comic book stores too. Even the very best store might close due to circumstances beyond the passion of their own fans or staff. While we try to promote great stores selling comics today in this column, it's necessary to look at the stores who did a great job, but are no longer around.

That's the story of Dr. Fantasy's Comics 'N More in Glendale, Arizona.

The Phoenix Valley has a thriving comics market with a variety of stores and conventions within driving distance. We've covered other areas like it in New York City, Omaha, and Washington. They don't lack for comics, but the options also make the best stores stand out. Dr. Fantasy's stood out to readers in Arizona.

Former staff member of Dr. Fantasy's and new ComicBook.Com writer Joe Schmidt says, "The shop was very casual, only meant to cater to people who actually read comics and cared more about the content and less about collecting." Almost any question you can ask him about the store comes back to this thesis. Dr. Fantasy's was a store designed to help customers explore comics as a medium. Bags & boards and slabbed comics might have existed within it, but they were the furthest thing from the heart of this location. This was a store that wanted people to read comics. That's it.

The store emphasized the variety of its comics above all else. "The shop had an amazing layout despite racks that didn't lend themselves to keeping the comics in the best condition, but most of our customers weren't collectors—they were readers" Schmidt says. Sometimes you'll walk into a comics store and wonder whether you're allowed to flip through a new issue or trade paperback. That was not an issue at Dr. Fantasy's. Their displays of comics, along with an incredible collection of manga, invited customers to pick them up and see what they might enjoy inside. Each shelf acted as an invitation and combined the store could suck in any bookworm for hours.

