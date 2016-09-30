Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children: ‘Hold Baron Back’ Clip Released

Later this month, Tim Burton's Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children is set to hit theaters. So, naturally, 20th Century Fox is ramping up their adverts for the fantasy flick. After having released a brand-new teaser clip just days ago, the studio has yet again uploaded a teaser for the film. This time, the video gives fans a better look at Samuel L. Jackson's character as he comes face-to-face with one of the movie's peculiar children.

Titled 'Hold Baron Back,' the footage shows Baron (Samuel L. Jackson) as he wanders down a creepy corridor filled with carnival decor. The villain then approached a barred door and begins making bird calls, signaling that he's captured Miss Peregrine's flighty alter-ego. However, Baron is unable to enter the room as Emma and Jake ruin his plans.

Shooting a crossbow at the baddie, Jake is mocked by Baron over his poor aim before Emma takes charge and uses her gifts against the villain. As she can control air, she forces Baron against the a wall with a single breath while Jakes goes to free whoever the villain has captured. Unperturbed by the interruption, Baron tells Emma, "Eventually, you're going to run out of breath, and it'll all be over," before telling her she's in need of a breath mint.

From visionary director Tim Burton, and based upon the best-selling novel, comes an unforgettable motion picture experience. When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual abilities, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is.

The film is directed by Tim Burton (Batman Returns) and the screenplay was written by Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class). The project is based upon the eponymous novel written by Ransom Riggs and published by Quirk Books.

The cast features Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Ella Purnell, Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children will slide into theaters on September 30th.