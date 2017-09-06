New Heroes Reborn Promos "Believe In Heroes" & "They’re Here To Save Us"

NBC has released two more promos for Heroes Reborn: "Believe In Heroes" & "They're Here To Save Us."

Evolved humans have been forced into exile. They are hiding or dead. But the time has arrived when the world needs these extraordinary heroes to save us from a catastrophic event. Heroes Reborn kicks off with a two-hour premiere Thursday, September 24th.

Check out these television spots in the videos below.

The saga behind the 2006 breakout series "Heroes" will continue this fall as creator Tim Kring returns to the fold and develops new layers to his original superhero concept. This highly anticipated 13-episode event series will reconnect with the basic elements of the show's first season, where ordinary people were waking up to the fact that they had extraordinary abilities.

The age-old quests burn brightly and a new phenomenon begins when Heroes Reborn premieres September 24 at 8/7c on NBC.