Sherlock Season 4 Episode 2: “The Lying Detective” Photos, Synopsis Released

This past weekend, BBC's Sherlock made a return to televisions all over the world thanks to its Season 2 premiere. The riveting procedural left fans stunned as its shocking, explosive episode took audiences by surprise. Now, Sherlock is already prepping for its next episode, and the BBC has just released a slew of photos for "The Lying Detective."

In the photos, fans get a good glimpse at the episode's primary villain. Toby Jones was cast as Culverton Smith, and the character is said to be the most ruthless and seedy baddie Sherlock has ever faced in his long career. Of course, that is a rather large statement when you consider that the consulting detective went toe-to-toe with Moriarty.

The images also show Sherlock and John Watson reuniting at the massive cliffhanger from the premiere. If you have not seen the episode yet, then you should avert your eyes now. The first episode of Season 4 ended with the tragic death of Mary Watson. The new mother was shot and killed by an unassuming receptionist who had actually sold out Mary's covert military group for money. When the elder tries to kill Sherlock after he eggs her on, Mary intervenes and takes a bullet meant for the high-functioning sociopath.

When Sherlock's next episode airs, fans can expect the two friends to reunite under less-than-stellar circumstances. The pair will be forced back together with Culverton Smith threatens to expose the Holmes family's darkest secrets, and Mycroft seems to be involved with the case. Hopefully, the episode ends with a smidgen less death, but showrunner Steven Moffat has said the rest of Season 4 will only become darker as time passes.

Here's the synopsis for "The Lying Detective:"

"In episode two of this new series, written by Steven Moffat, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith - a man with a very dark secret indeed."

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Sherlock Holmes, with Martin Freeman as John Watson, Mark Gatiss as Mycroft, Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade, Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson, Amanda Abbington as Mary Watson, Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper and Toby Jones as Culverton Smith.

Sherlock will return with its second episode of Season 4 on Sunday, January 8.