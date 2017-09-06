Supergirl: Synopsis Of Lexi Alexander's “Truth, Justice and the American Way” Episode

CBS has released the official synopsis for the fourteenth episode of Supergirl, titled "Truth, Justice and the American Way."

Supergirl does battle with the deadly Master Jailer (Jeff Branson), who is hunting and executing escaped Fort Rozz prisoners. Also, Cat hires a second assistant, Siobhan Smythe (Italia Ricci), who immediately tries to one-up Kara, and Kara and James disagree over the DEO's methods.

The episode was written by Yahlin Chang and Caitlin Parrish, and was directed by Lexi Alexander, who is best known for directing Green Street Hooligans, Punisher War Zone and recently an episode of Arrow.

"Truth, Justice and the American Way" of Supergirl will air Monday, February 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.