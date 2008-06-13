The Incredible Hulk’s Lou Ferrigno Turns 63 Years Old Today

Before Marvel Studios created a computer-generated Hulk on the big screen, Lou Ferrigno played the Hulk on the small screen. In a day and age before special effects technology evolved to where it is today, Ferrigno was able to fill the role the old-fashioned way. He worked out to build up his body muscles to Hulk-size, and he covered himself in green body paint.

Ferrigno played the Hulk in The Incredible Hulk TV series that ran from 1977 to 1982. Ferrigno also reprised the role of the Hulk in three television movies: The Incredible Hulk Returns, The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, and The Death of the Incredible Hulk.

In addition to playing the Hulk as a live-action character, Ferrigno was the voice of the Hulk in a nineties animated series and in the recent The Avengers movie. Ferrigno also played a security guard in the Hulk and The Incredible Hulk movies.

Lou Ferrigno was born on November 9, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York. He turns 63 years old today.

Happy Birthday, Lou Ferrigno!