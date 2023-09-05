Star Trek Picard - Exclusive Gag Reel Clip - Planes, Ships, and Automobiles

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season, arrives on DVD, Blu-ray™, and a limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook along with Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series which includes all three seasons of the hit show and over 7 hours of special features. Coming October 17th Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection. The limited edition individually numbered 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one of a kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard.