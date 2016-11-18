Fantastic Beasts’ Newt Scamander Funko Pop! Figure Revealed

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them's main character will soon be receiving the Funko Pop! treatment.

Later this month, Newt Scamander, Fantastic Beasts' magizoologist protagonist will be available in Pop! form early at San Diego Comic Con. The Funko Pop! figure includes Newt's wand, his Hufflepuff scarf, and the magical case which holds all of his mystical creatures (and can also be used as a hiding place for Newt, as seen in the trailers).

Following San Diego Comic Con, the Newt Scamander figure will be available exclusively at Barnes & Noble retail stores.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them opens in 1926 as Newt Scamander has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt's fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them hits theaters November 18, 2016.

(via EW)