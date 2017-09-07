The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: I Ain’t A Judas

After last weekend's Walking Dead ended with Daryl and Merle rescuing Rick, it will be interesting to see if Rick changes his opinion on keeping Merle around. Tonight's Walking Dead is also going up against the 85th Annual Academy Awards, so Walking Dead is facing some tough competition for viewers. According to the AMC description for "I Ain't A Judas," "Their security threatened, Rick and the group must make a choice. With Woodbury in a police state, Andrea grows uneasy." The "I Ain't A Judas" episode of The Walking Dead airs on Sunday, February 24 at 9 PM ET on AMC. Check out the one minute and thirty-seven second preview of the episode below, and check back to Comicbook.com later tonight for a full recap of the episode.