The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Makes Morning Zombie Wishes Come True

Norman Reedus makes fans wishes come true. Reedus recently participated in the Toaster Strudel Morning Movers program, which is a program that Pillsbury started in December to grant the morning wishes of fans. Fans submitted their morning wishes through Facebook up until January 31, and Pillsbury selected certain wishes to turn into a reality. As part of the program, the popular Walking Dead actor surprised some Walking Dead and Toaster Strudel fans and helped to zombie-fy them. He shared the photo above of the himself with the fans via Twitter, calling the experience a "great morning." The Wallking Dead Season 4 returns on Sunday, February 9, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.