The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Talks Robert Kirkman's Air On Late Night With Seth Meyers

As previously reported on Comicbook.com, Norma Reedus will be starring in a new sci-fi movie from Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The new movie is called Air, and Reedus talked briefly about the project during an appearance on Wednesday night's Late Night with Seth Meyers. While chatting about The Walking Dead, Meyers mentioned that Reedus' character Daryl Dixon is only on the TV series and not in the comic books. Reedus revealed the extents he had gone to trying to talk Kirkman into putting him in the comics. "I've offered to sleep with him. I've offered to wash his car. Whatever it takes," said Reedus. Then , Reedus added, "We're actually doing a movie together called Air. When he calls and says, 'Will you be in this movie I'm doing?' you have to say, 'Yes.' But it is a really great script." Meyers suggested, "You should go, 'Like put me in the comic, and then I'll talk about your movie.'" "Right, good idea, good idea," laughed Reedus. Check out video of Norman Reedus appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers below.