‘Mortal Kombat’ Fans Remember Luke Perry

The world lost an incredible actor yesterday when Luke Perry passed following a massive stroke. Fans and Hollywood alike reacted to the shocking news, each offering their own tributes to a man that played many roles and touched many lives.

For those that are fans of the animated series called Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm from back in 1996, you may remember Perry’s role as Sub-Zero. As many offer tribute for his part in iconic shows like 90210, gamers are offering their own sort of tribute including Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon himself:

Reddit was also alight with paying tribute to his contributions to the Mortal Kombat fandom. The man was talented and known for his easy-going nature and genuine love for his fans, his family, and his craft.

He will be missed, rest in peace.

