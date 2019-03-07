‘Mortal Kombat’ Fans Remember Luke Perry

The world lost an incredible actor yesterday when Luke Perry passed following a massive stroke. Fans and Hollywood alike reacted to the shocking news, each offering their own tributes to a man that played many roles and touched many lives.

For those that are fans of the animated series called Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm from back in 1996, you may remember Perry’s role as Sub-Zero. As many offer tribute for his part in iconic shows like 90210, gamers are offering their own sort of tribute including Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon himself:

Luke Perry was the voice of Sub-zero in the Mortal Kombat animated series. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/zix8CIWbvh — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 4, 2019

“May The Elder Gods Watch Over You, Grand Master.”

R.I.P. Luke Perry. — Ronnie Faulcon Jr (@Outcastsince94) March 4, 2019

Truly… In addition to Earthrealm, he was a great defender of 90210 & Riverdale. May God bless his soul. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/FNoWNuomhn — 𝕵𝖔𝖔𝖇 𝕵𝖆𝖎𝖇𝖔𝖙 🌊 (@JJRavenation52) March 4, 2019

We lost a teen icon, great actor, and all around good guy with Luke Perry. Many years ago, it was quite a surprise that besides himself, he voiced Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat: Defenders of The Realm, Rick Jones in the 1996 Hulk animated series. Just gone to soon.#RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/JiaCuOxajH — GenerationWest (@GenerationWest0) March 4, 2019

From Dylan McKay, to Sub-Zero, to Fred Andrews…We always loved seeing Luke Perry on our screens. Rest easy, Luke. #RIP🌹 pic.twitter.com/OqNpsXZCO8 — AMC Fear Fest (@HorrorAllDay) March 5, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. You will be missed. Here’s to one of the very first voice actors for Sub-Zero. pic.twitter.com/Gl9cqL2VKE — Angelo Munji (@AngeloMunji) March 4, 2019

My first memory of Luke Perry was hearing him voice Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm. Sad to hear he’s passed. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon… #RIPLuke pic.twitter.com/WvqwSVwocG — Gabriela Alonso Sanź (@ElProdigioGabi) March 4, 2019

Reddit was also alight with paying tribute to his contributions to the Mortal Kombat fandom. The man was talented and known for his easy-going nature and genuine love for his fans, his family, and his craft.

He will be missed, rest in peace.