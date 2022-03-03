One town. One murder. One million hot dogs. One exclusive clip. In Summer in Argyle, available on Audible on March 10, narrator Jeremy Zax (Bob Odenkirk) welcomes listeners to the small town known for never coming in first: Argyle, Ohio. Created and written by Nate Odenkirk (The New Yorker, The Onion) and his father Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the Audible Original scripted comedy podcast reunites Odenkirk with his Mr. Show co-host and co-creator David Cross (Arrested Development). In ComicBook‘s exclusive taste of Audible’s Summer in Argyle, Argylite Jim Tiley (Cross) dreams up a million-dollar idea that’s a real “weiner.”

“One million. One million hot dogs. One million hot dogs buried underground. I dreamt that the whole town had one million hot dogs hidden around it,” Cross’ Tiley says in the exclusive audio clip. The dream of a hot dog eating contest turns into a nightmare as “something very bad happened,” Tiley continues, “something evil. But I woke up before it could reveal itself. Call it a premonition, call it an A+ dream, but I think it is Argyle’s destiny to hide one million hot dogs this year and then hold an eating contest.”

In the trailer for the scripted podcast created in collaboration with Audible, Odenkirk’s narrator reveals Argyle “has one murder every single year, just one. It’s been this way since our founding, and we are mighty proud of that tradition. It’s random: you can never see it coming.”

The victim of the town’s annual murder in the Summer of 2013 is substitute bowler Richie McDonough (Brian Posehn), and it’s his mysterious death at the center of the offbeat murder-comedy consisting of 10 episodes approximately 20 minutes in length. Below, see the cast and official synopsis for Summer in Argyle, which is “proudly Audible’s second best murder comedy”:

Welcome to Argyle. Grab a hot dog and allow town narrator Jeremy Zax (Odenkirk) to regale you with this region’s rich history! Founded in 1843 by settlers with their sights set on California, these brave souls grew too tired and instead settled for Ohio. Argylites love to celebrate the spirit of “close enough,” like that of Richie McDonough (Posehn) a young man who was a stupendous substitute bowler that never bowled and instead kept the bench warm. His untimely, mysterious death in the Summer of 2013 is Argyle’s darkest secret. Hear how Richie met his fate, beginning with Argyle’s annual hot dog eating contest and ending with the town’s annual murder. Along the way, you’ll see that Argyle truly has it all: a DMV that’s also a fancy restaurant; the world’s largest lost-and-found; a surgeon who doubles as a magician; and so much more!

Audible’s Summer in Argyle is created and written by Nate and Bob Odenkirk and directed by Tim Kalpakis (The Birthday Boys). Naomi Odenkirk (W/Bob & David) is executive producer, and creative producer Eban Schletter (Mr. Show) also provides original music.

The superstar cast includes Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Paul F. Tompkins (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Carl Tart (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Stephanie Courtney (The Goldbergs), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and more.

Summer in Argyle premieres March 10 exclusively on Audible.