Gaming

Lady Gaga Freaking Out Over ‘Bayonetta’ Gives Us Life

Celebrities are just like us – they put their gamer rage on, one thrown controller at a time. Lady […]

By

Celebrities are just like us – they put their gamer rage on, one thrown controller at a time. Lady Gaga has not been shy in the past about her love for the Bayonetta franchise, but her latest tweets about the game are just kind of perfect gamer-to-gamer.

Exhibit A:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve been there, girl, we’ve been there. But it’s not her first rodeo with the game, nor her first time Tweeting about it:

And not surprisingly, her fans were here for it:

It’s awesome to see her have some downtime to enjoy the Bayonetta series! The singer-turned-actress has definitely had a full plate over the past several years with movies and TV series now being a part of her portfolio. Plus … I mean, it’s Bayonetta! Though I definitely agree with one of her fans about making the jump to Red Dead Redemption 2. Though, if she starts that journey, we may never actually see her again.

She’s by far not the only celebrity with a penchant for gaming, and that’s not surprising! The video game community has been a large one for a long time now, though it’s grown exponentially in recent years.

What are some of your favorite celebs that you follow that you found out had a secret gaming side? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and let’s fan out!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts