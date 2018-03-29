Power Rangers Kills SPOILER in Shattered Grid

It looks like Power Rangers Shattered Grid just kicked off in a huge way, and a longtime Ranger favorite might have paid the price.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, so if you want to go in without spoilers you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big day is finally here, and in Power Rangers #25 it is revealed that a Power Ranger falls.

Seriously last chance.

In the issue’s third act Tommy is walking down an alley when someone calls his name, but unfortunately for him, it isn’t a Ranger. Instead, it is revealed to be Lord Drakkon, who literally stabs him in the back with Saba, who he recently recovered after Saba tried to kill Drakkon in Go Go Power Rangers.

Tommy grimaces in pain and hits the ground, crawling away from Lord Drakkon. Kimberly manages to find the duo and interrupt Drakkon from getting another shot in, but it seems his first attack very well could’ve done the trick.

Kimberly isn’t enough to fend off Drakkon, but luckily for her, another Ranger shows up to help, that being Jen Scotts of the Time Force Rangers. They fend Drakkon off (he is still weaker at this point), but Tommy isn’t moving, and the issue ends with Kimberly holding him, pleading with him not to go.

This will not only have a huge effect on Kimberly, but could also possibly have a massive effect on the future of the Rangers, as in official canon Tommy went on to lead several teams of Rangers, including the Zeo Rangers, Turbo Rangers, and Dino Thunder Rangers.

This just goes to show that no one, and we mean no one, is safe in Shattered Grid, and you can see the spoiler itself in the above photo.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes. You can check out the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic stores on March 28.