21 Years Ago, Power Rangers Introduced A Major New Ranger

One of the hallmarks of a Power Rangers season is the sudden introduction of a new Ranger, which can have a number of ripple effects on not only the team but also the season as a whole. Whether it’s an evil Ranger shaking things up or the transformation of an ally into a Ranger later during the season, there are several ways that can impact the show. 21 years ago, a new Ranger delivered that major impact, but in a very different way.

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Many Ranger teams have a core team of 5 and then expand when the 6th Ranger is introduced, but not every season has a powerful 7th Ranger jumping into the battle. That’s what happened in Power Rangers S.P.D., as 21 years ago, the two-part episode Messenger introduced the powerful Omega Ranger to the team, but he wasn’t someone the Rangers of this time knew. That’s because the Omega Ranger was actually an S.P.D. Ranger from the future year of 2040, and he arrived just in time to save the entire team. You can watch parts 1 and 2 of Messenger in the videos below.

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Power Rangers’ Omega Ranger Went Back In Time To Change History

In the first part of the episode, the Rangers receive a message that states it’s from the future, warning them that this is the day that the Troobian Empire will invade and conquer the Earth. Even with everything the S.P.D. has seen, a message from the future is a reach, so most of the team, aside from Commander Cruger and Z, disregard it. What they also don’t notice is that a white ball of energy enters the command center, and this will turn out to be none other than Sam, the Omega Ranger, but we’ll get to that in a second.

The Rangers soon find themselves reeling thanks to the combined might of a monster named Shorty, Shorty’s older brother Devastation, and Morgana. Even with Shadow Ranger’s help, the Rangers are getting their bells rung, and they lose their battle against them. After regrouping, they battle once again, but they are unable to turn the tide until a mysterious Zord appears and impressively takes down Shorty.

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The Omega Ranger meets the Rangers at the Command Center and tells them he’s from the future, but also says they can’t take down Devastation with the technology they currently have. Omega Ranger heads out to take on Morgana and Devastation himself, but he can’t take them down alone, and is soon joined by the other Rangers. Together, they are able to take down Devastation, and they earn Omega Ranger’s respect as a team.

It’s also revealed that the message of the Troobian invasion is no longer there, which means they were able to prevent it and thus also prevent the bleak future timeline from happening. While Omega Ranger’s mission is fulfilled, he is unable to return to his own time for the moment, and sticks around in this time to help the Rangers. Towards the end, he finally reveals that he used to live at S.P.D. many years ago, and the other Rangers knew him as Sam, as he was a child recruited to S.P.D. by Z in 2025.

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